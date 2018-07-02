Sue Schwarz: Take care of those pups during dog days of summer

Would you take a walk or run in a fur coat with no shoes in summer heat? Doubtful, but at least you have a choice.

Dogs don't. Our feet are insulated from hot pavement but canines have little protection. Their paw pads are susceptible to varying degrees of burn depending on length of exposure and heat intensity. Asphalt can reach temperatures as high as 140 Fahrenheit. Even first-degree burns are painful and can lead to infection. Another hazard for paw pads are the metal beds in pickup trucks.

Experts agree dogs shouldn't be walked in temperatures above 80 degrees. Awareness is key.

Too hot? Walk in the shade or leave your good friend home. As for pickup trucks, well, it's obvious, right?

Sue Schwarz

Nevada City