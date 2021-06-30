Sue Schwarz: Be aware of pets in hot weather
July, August and September could easily be designated Protect Pet Paws months. Caring folks who walk, run, bike with their dogs want nothing but the best for their companions.
Sometimes, however, there’s one element of thoughtfulness missing and that’s an awareness of their dog’s feet. Cement and asphalt in particular can reach astoundingly high temps during summer months — sometimes too hot to touch!
We have protective options of tennis shoes and light clothing. Pets don’t — no shoes and a fur coat. Good alternatives: go out early or late, take shaded pathways, hydration for both, stay home on beastly hot days. Common sense? Yes.
One last thought: the same principle applies for pickup trucks. The metal in back — even those with bed liners — can be scorchingly hot. A rug or dog bed is great protection.
Sue Schwarz
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Nora Nausbaum: Not journalism
Printing a marketing piece from Rise Gold as news is journalism at its worst.