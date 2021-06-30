Sue Schwarz: Be aware of pets in hot weather

July, August and September could easily be designated Protect Pet Paws months. Caring folks who walk, run, bike with their dogs want nothing but the best for their companions.

Sometimes, however, there’s one element of thoughtfulness missing and that’s an awareness of their dog’s feet. Cement and asphalt in particular can reach astoundingly high temps during summer months — sometimes too hot to touch!

We have protective options of tennis shoes and light clothing. Pets don’t — no shoes and a fur coat. Good alternatives: go out early or late, take shaded pathways, hydration for both, stay home on beastly hot days. Common sense? Yes.

One last thought: the same principle applies for pickup trucks. The metal in back — even those with bed liners — can be scorchingly hot. A rug or dog bed is great protection.

Sue Schwarz





Nevada City