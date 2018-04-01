Students: don’t give up

My heart is filled with hope today.

Hope that this newest generation of citizens are courageous enough to speak truth to the most powerful. Just please remember that real change doesn't happen with one demonstration.

It took 145 years for women to legally get the right to vote. It took 90 years to abolish slavery. It took more than 100 years to even begin creating equality in schooling.

Nearly a decade of protests finally brought about the end to the Vietnam war. It may take years, though I hope not, to gain sane gun law reform. Don't give up, students of this awesome country. You are our future. Be diligent. Be peaceful. Be blessed.

Charity Bryson

Grass Valley