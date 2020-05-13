Stuart Fisher: Rate increases for green waste
Wow! Does anyone know about the rate increases at Waste Management for green waste? I just returned from there and they want $24 plus change for an 8-foot bed of green waste. The charge used to be $11.60 before COVID-19. That computes to more than a 100% increase.
Does Waste Management have to report this to Nevada County? If not, who can we contact to register our complaint?
Stuart Fisher
Grass Valley
