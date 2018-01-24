Stewart Epstein: Living wage a human right
January 24, 2018
My boyhood hero, Robert Kennedy, used to say that "Jobs are better than welfare." As a liberal/progressive Democrat, I agree.
But I would add that having a job that pays a good and living wage that is well above the federal government's "official poverty line" is the human right of every American who is willing to lead a responsible and productive life. Therefore, I am proposing that following the November 2018 elections, our president and Congress reverse the 2017 tax cuts and instead spend $1 trillion on a federal government jobs-creation bill that guarantees a job with dignity and respect to all Americans that not only pays well above the official poverty line, but which also pays well above the "near-poverty line" (which is 100 percent to 125 percent of the official poverty line).
It is the "humane" and "just" thing to do.
Stewart Epstein
Rochester, N. Y.
