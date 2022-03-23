Steven Rugge: Water vs. gold
I see in the draft Environmental Impact Report for the proposed reopening of the gold mine here in Nevada County that Rise Gold intends to pump more than 3 million gallons of water per day from our underground water storage aquifers and, I believe, basically just flush it away down the south fork of Wolf Creek.
Does it really make sense in this time of mega-drought, water shortages, and water rationing for the citizens of this county to be wasting our precious water resources like this? I say no.
In this day and age, water is more precious than gold. Let’s leave both of them in the ground and just say no to reopening the mine.
Steven Rugge
Nevada City
