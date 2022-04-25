Steven Rugge: Mine dewatering seems risky

The recent article “Hung out to dry” in The Union highlights a key issue around the proposed reopening of gold mining here in Nevada County — the negative impact on water supplies for the people of this county.

Proponents of the mine seem to imply that the dewatering necessary for the operating the mine will not significantly impact county residents. But we know from other multiple sources that we here in California are in a severe long-term megadrought, our water resources are quite limited, and that we as a population are being asked to conserve water in a variety of ways that seem nickel and dime against the severity of the water shortage problem.

Essentially what we seem to have are competing priorities and interests — the interests of the entire population of this county, for all of whom the use of water is essential, against the interests of a few who desire to make some money from the mining of gold.

A hundred years ago, there were fewer people and plenty of water, so dewatering the ground reservoirs thousands of feet below ground level was not considered to be significant.

Things have changed. Now with 100,000 people in this county, many of whom live off wells 100 to 400 feet deep at most, dewatering our groundwater reservoir from the current 250 feet below ground level to the proposed 3,500 foot below ground level needed to conduct mining seems to me to be not what is in the best interests of the population of this county.

I am sorry for those who have a financial interest in the mine that this is the case, but to me the interests of the many for adequate water supplies should outweigh the interests of the few to make a profit mining gold. I am sure if reopening the mine was put to a vote of the entire population in this county, it would fail by a wide margin.

I can only hope that the five people on the Nevada County Board of Supervisors recognize this, and vote in a way that reflects the majority will of the people of this county.

Steven Rugge

Nevada City