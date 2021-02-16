Steven Hurley: Not-so-loyal opposition

One problem with liberal thinking is that everybody gets the benefit of the doubt. If liberalism means “to understand is to forgive,” forgiving the Republican Party for their assault on democracy will be a challenge for two reasons:

1) They are willing to shed institutional checks and balances in favor of raw power (destroys the rule of law).

2) They are willing to dispense with rationality, to advance magical thinking, and to encourage extremism all at the expense of facts (rolls back progress since the time of the enlightenment).

Until this behavior manifested, I was willing to give the not-so-loyal opposition the benefit of the doubt (fitting the pattern of liberal naivete). After all, even Obama said that America should have a “healthy two-party system” — ditto.

But at this point Republicans are so egregiously destroying constitutional norms and the rule of law that my liberal sensibilities are exhausted. Their mission now appears to be throwing out the baby with the bath water.

The party of Teddy Roosevelt and Dwight Eisenhower has likely disappeared forever. Sad.

Steven Hurley

Grass Valley