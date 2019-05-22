Steven Borish: Sudoku tournament could serve as wider teaching model

For the past three years, I have driven up from the Bay Area to participate in the annual Children’s Team Sudoku Tournament that has originated in the work of Jerry Martin.

Jerry is truly a visionary educator, and the Sudoku Tournament this year gave rich testament to his ability — through many months of deeply committed, skillful, and passionate effort — to create an educational experience which truly serves the best interests of Grass Valley children, schools and the wider community.

This year I drove up to participate with a professional colleague, and we are both equally impressed with what we saw, and will discuss it with our colleagues at Bay Area universities and think tanks.

We strongly believe that what Jerry and his team have done in Grass Valley could serve as a wider model for teaching young students the values of cooperation, teamwork, discipline, and vital cognitive skills such as logical thinking through actual lived face-to-face experience.

Dr. Steven Borish, professor

Department of Human Development and Women’s Studies

California State University, East Bay

Hayward