Steve Temple: More enforcement would make Highway 174 safer

My wife and I moved to the Cedar Ridge area 2 1/2 years ago, and really enjoy life in Nevada County.

Our preferred (and fastest/easiest) route to Interstate 80 and occasional trips to Auburn, Sacramento, Davis, and the Bay Area is to take Highway 174. It is also the most beautiful and (at 45 mph speeds) the safest.

What we have observed, and neighbors all share this observation, is that many drivers "push the limit" to 50-55 mph, and with serious tailgating and risk-taking. Caltrans maintains that widening the dangerous spots will increase safety. I beg to differ. I bet that increasing the "more open" stretches will quickly result in even greater speeds and risk-takers (passing on yellow), and increase the severity of collisions and injuries.

That would increase safety much more to use all or most of the millions of dollars to increase CHP and Nevada County Sheriff's time to enforce existing speeds, and encourage Hwy. 174 users to report, and then prosecute dangerous drivers.

Steve Temple

Grass Valley