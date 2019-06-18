Steve Staser: Food and Toy Run tournament a success

Thanks to the following for their help, support and donations to the 2019 Nevada County Food and Toy Run Golf Tournament:

Kelley Runkle, pro at the Nevada County Country Club; Mark Ryan, president of Nevada County Country Club; employees Vickie Harr, Kim Ryan, Skip Casulo and the green’s keeper and his crew for getting the golf course in great shape.

Thanks to all the members who played in the event and thanks goes out to The Willo, A to Z Supply, Grass Valley Florist, Cirino’s Restaurant, 1849 Brewery, Marv Gwinn, Brian Powers, SPD Markets, Grocery Outlet, Lindy Gramm, Don and Barbara Scoble, Lake Wildwood Country Club, Alta Sierra Country Club, Auburn Valley Country Club, The Ridge Country Club and The Bread Man. Thank you.

Steve Staser

Nevada City