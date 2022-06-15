Steve Schaffer: Nevada City unpatriotic
In 1916 President Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day to commemorate when the Continental Congress passed a resolution describing the official American flag in 1777. On Flag Day, many communities fly the American flag and hold parades and events to celebrate it.
On June 14, American flags were flown and celebrated throughout the country, but not in Nevada City. The Nevada City Council instead chose to ignore Flag Day and in recognition of LGBTQ+ Month fly the gay pride flag up and down their streets.
I personally have nothing against the LGBTQ+ community, but I was thoroughly disappointed to see that on Flag Day the streets of Nevada City were lined with gay pride flags instead of American flags.
I am not sure what kind of message the Nevada City Council is trying to send, but I do know others were disappointed as well.
I am also sure that there are plenty of LGTBQ+ citizens who are patriotic, love the freedom of the United States, and would have liked to see Flag Day celebrated as well. As a Nevada County resident for over 40 years, I will no longer recommend visiting Nevada City.
Steve Schaffer
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Richard Katz: What might have been without gun laws
The news is dominated by two domestic stories: hearings on the violent January 6 insurrection, and attempts to enact gun laws after horrendous mass shootings. There is an important connection between these two issues that…