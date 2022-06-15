Steve Schaffer: Nevada City unpatriotic

In 1916 President Wilson established June 14 as Flag Day to commemorate when the Continental Congress passed a resolution describing the official American flag in 1777. On Flag Day, many communities fly the American flag and hold parades and events to celebrate it.

On June 14, American flags were flown and celebrated throughout the country, but not in Nevada City. The Nevada City Council instead chose to ignore Flag Day and in recognition of LGBTQ+ Month fly the gay pride flag up and down their streets.

I personally have nothing against the LGBTQ+ community, but I was thoroughly disappointed to see that on Flag Day the streets of Nevada City were lined with gay pride flags instead of American flags.

I am not sure what kind of message the Nevada City Council is trying to send, but I do know others were disappointed as well.

I am also sure that there are plenty of LGTBQ+ citizens who are patriotic, love the freedom of the United States, and would have liked to see Flag Day celebrated as well. As a Nevada County resident for over 40 years, I will no longer recommend visiting Nevada City.

Steve Schaffer

Nevada City