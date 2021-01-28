Steve Rugge: Just tell voters the truth

After the shocking attack on the Capitol by the Trump mob on Jan. 6, Republican lawmakers are calling for “healing and unity.”

Republican leaders have to understand that there can be no healing and unity until they can admit that Trump lied about massive election fraud, that it was all lies, lies, lies and more lies — what Joe Biden referred to as “The Big Lie.”

Moreover, Republican leaders must admit to their role in enabling Trump and spreading the Big Lie, which filled Trump supporters with completely unjustified rage, anger and despair, and ultimately led to the attack on the Capitol Jan. 6.

If we then can all come to the common understanding that the 2020 election was a fair election and Biden is indeed the legitimate winner, we can start down the path to healing and unity.

This is the truth that Sen. Mitt Romney spoke about in his speech to the Senate on Jan 6 after the attack when he said, “Just tell voters the truth.”

If Republicans cannot find it within themselves to tell voters the truth, then God help our country.

Steve Rugge

Nevada City