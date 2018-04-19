Steve Roddy: A vote for John Foster

John Foster is a proactive leader who we need as our next sheriff. He is a true community treasure. John helps in many ways. Numerous nonprofits in Nevada County enjoy John's volunteerism. He is educated, active, and builds relationships.

As a 30-year teacher in Grass Valley, I experienced Chief Foster's department connect with my elementary students. Officer Zach and Officer Jim became heroes to my students. The GREAT Program continues to benefit our youth each summer.

We need John Foster's leadership! Please join me in voting for John Foster!

Steve Roddy

Penn Valley