Steve Orlik: What is Wilder’s plan for fire safety?

Dear Ms. Wilder,

I read your Feb. 18 submission to The Union “Make wildfire prevention a priority.”

We residents of Nevada City share your passion for our safety. Yet I found your content long on criticism and light on measurable solutions. You pointed out at length obvious problems with underfunding current county policy positions. Yet I did not get a sense Ms. Wilder of how you fund your vision for our fire safety?

Would you reappropriate general funds? Who or what would you take the funding away from? Would you raise taxes or perhaps increase permitting fees? Supervisors could choose to mandate larger fines on individual landowners for noncompliance on maintaining fire safe conditions. Is this a path you would support?

I think that I speak for many voters in District 1, fire safety is serious business and we all deserve candidates who take fire safety and governance seriously and not just an opportunity for publicity.

Steve Orlik

Nevada City