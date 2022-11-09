Steve Nathan: Volunteering with MIM time well spent
On Friday Oct. 21, and Saturday Oct. 22, I had a wonderful time volunteering with Music In the Mountains (MIM) to help behind the scenes for their Fall Fundraising Gala – A Halloween Masquerade Ball. It was a great time from start to finish!
I moved to Nevada County during Covid and wanted to jump in and meet new people in our community. Volunteering with MIM was not just time well spent, but was spent with fun people, raising funds for an admirable mission; to bring high-quality classical music and education to our community.
The MIM Fall Gala was apparently a huge success–not just for the attendees but everyone involved. From the beautiful decorations and delicious food at the event, to the way that, as volunteers, our time was honored and used efficiently with clear and concise direction, MIM ensured a fabulous night for all involved and I will be volunteering for additional events.
If you are looking for a great place to spend your time, I highly recommend Music in the Mountains.
I thank them for this great opportunity.
Steve Nathan
Grass Valley
Steve Nathan: Volunteering with MIM time well spent
On Friday Oct. 21, and Saturday Oct. 22, I had a wonderful time volunteering with Music In the Mountains (MIM) to help behind the scenes for their Fall Fundraising Gala – A Halloween Masquerade Ball.…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments