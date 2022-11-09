Steve Nathan: Volunteering with MIM time well spent

On Friday Oct. 21, and Saturday Oct. 22, I had a wonderful time volunteering with Music In the Mountains (MIM) to help behind the scenes for their Fall Fundraising Gala – A Halloween Masquerade Ball. It was a great time from start to finish!

I moved to Nevada County during Covid and wanted to jump in and meet new people in our community. Volunteering with MIM was not just time well spent, but was spent with fun people, raising funds for an admirable mission; to bring high-quality classical music and education to our community.

The MIM Fall Gala was apparently a huge success–not just for the attendees but everyone involved. From the beautiful decorations and delicious food at the event, to the way that, as volunteers, our time was honored and used efficiently with clear and concise direction, MIM ensured a fabulous night for all involved and I will be volunteering for additional events.

If you are looking for a great place to spend your time, I highly recommend Music in the Mountains.

I thank them for this great opportunity.

Steve Nathan

Grass Valley