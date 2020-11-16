Steve Mendoza: Sierra Master Chorale keeps on singing

Kudos to Alison Skinner, music director for the Sierra Master Chorale (a part of InConcert Sierra) for arranging and conducting online rehearsals and music appreciation lectures for chorale members.

The pandemic impacted our chorus heavily, causing the cancellation of all rehearsals and spring 2020 performances. Alison’s program allows us to satisfy our need to sing and to also learn the history and relevance of the music we’re singing.

We can’t wait to sing in person again, but for now we have the opportunity for our choir to gather online and share our love for choral music. Thanks, Alison.

Steve Mendoza, board member

InConcert Sierra