Steve Mendoza: Musical memories

Now that there is light at the end of the pandemic tunnel, I’ve been thinking about how much I’ve missed live music. As an InConcert Sierra board member, I have attended some wonderful concerts, and I (along with many of our patrons) have had the opportunity to interact with some of the visiting musicians in an after-concert setting.

During these times, the discussion invariably turns to how much they enjoy performing here in Grass Valley. Our beautiful surroundings combined with an intimate, acoustically sound venue and an appreciative, knowledgeable audience makes it an experience they fondly remember and desire to repeat. We can all be proud that our little jewel in the foothills has developed quite a reputation in the music world with musicians from all genres.

Artistic Director Ken Hardin has developed and nurtured countless relationships with classical performers, and it regularly pays dividends in the world class, eclectic musicians that have graced our stage over the years. The list includes violinist Joshua Bell, pianists Spencer Myer, Sam Haywood and Anne-Marie McDermott, brass ensemble tenThing, mandolinist Avi Avital and vocal ensembles VOCES 8 and Cantus, to name just a few.

We so look forward to welcoming you back for our 2021/22 season! Ken is hard at work booking our fall lineup, with details coming soon. Let’s create some new musical memories together!

Steve Mendoza, board member

InConcert Sierra