Steve Mendoza: Mining had its heyday

First off, I have nothing against mining. It is vitally important to our lifestyle, and we would still be in the dark ages without it. Rise Gold is in the mining business to make money, and there’s nothing wrong with that. They just picked the wrong site for their venture.

We all know that mining has a rich history in Grass Valley, and at one time it was the bedrock of the local economy (pun intended).

Over 50 years ago, decisions were made to close the mines. These were conscious, thoughtful decisions. Since then, our landscape has drastically changed to rural-residential, with tourism at the core of our economy. To believe that you can now reopen a hard rock mine just a couple of miles from downtown Grass Valley, and in the heart of rural-residential neighborhoods without any negative impact or consequences is rationalization at its best.

We locals, and tourists who visit Nevada County, should visit Empire Mine State Park, the Northstar Mining Museum and Malakoff Diggins to get a taste of what mining was really like. In this way, we can celebrate our mining history without having to relive it daily for the next 50 years.

Steve Mendoza





Grass Valley