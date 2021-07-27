Steve Mendoza: Live music is back!

Six months ago, the future looked pretty bleak in terms of the live music scene, and I could not have predicted where we are now.

But an aggressive vaccination campaign, combined with pent-up demand for social interaction, means that live music is back with a vengeance. Local booking calendars are filling up, out-of-town performers are once again visiting Nevada County, and people are clamoring to be a part of it!

It’s almost like I woke up and it was all just a bad dream (OK, maybe a nightmare). For me, it feels fantastic to be back, both as a performer and audience member. Our local band, Sons of Boogie (SOB), is booked through the fall, and the Sierra Master Chorale is poised to begin rehearsing again, just like in the old days.

At InConcert Sierra, we are looking forward to our upcoming 75th anniversary season, which promises to be one of the most exciting ever. We have a brand-new website and ticketing system, both of which will make concertgoers’ lives even easier than before. After August 16, you will be able to visit us in our new office at 333 Crown Point Circle, Suite #125 in Whispering Pines in Grass Valley. Visit http://www.inconcertsierra.org to get more details, buy tickets and join our email list to stay informed.

In summary, to say that the last 18 months have been an emotional roller coaster would be a vast understatement. Yet, here we are now, in the midst of a renaissance. At times like this, I just shake my head and remember what the great Yogi Berra once said: “The future ain’t what it used to be.” Truer words were never spoken!





Steve Mendoza

InConcert Sierra board member