Steve Graydon: Audrey Denney, a true steward for the north state

I don’t know a single person who wants our environment degraded, except incumbent Congressman Doug LaMalfa. He has proven that he will sell your future for another term, and that truth has been burning down his district for the last decade. He voted against the Great American Outdoors Act, a hugely popular, bipartisan bill that provided for maintenance projects in our national parks and neglected public lands made increasingly volatile with each wildfire season.

He supported a bill which prohibits the Environmental Protection Agency from requiring a permit to discharge pesticides into navigable waters. He voted to prohibit the EPA from requiring permits to discharge of storm water runoff resulting from forestry activities. He voted to prohibit the EPA from enforcing key sections of the 2014 Clean Water Act.

His votes create loopholes for corporations and fees for the rest of us when we want to visit a park. He represents corporations that contribute to his campaigns, while blocking the basic investments we need for clean water and safe forests.

If you want clean water for your children and fish that don’t have more mercury than a thermometer, dump the incumbent and elect a real steward for the north state, Audrey Denney.

Steve Graydon

Grass Valley