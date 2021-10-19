Steve Archer: Need blood drawn? Good luck

I’m wondering about the state of health care in Grass Valley. I needed a blood test on Friday. I went to Quest at 6:45 a.m. They said that I had to have an appointment. They had one appointment left for the entire day. I took the appointment and took the test later in the day.

In looking into the matter, I found that not only could no other resident get an appointment for Quest at the hospital, but the Sierra Drive location was closed all day. I also was told the Penn Valley location was only open until 11 a.m. The phone operator for Quest said not only were there no appointments available in the locations mentioned, but they didn’t have any appointments in Auburn. A pretty sad state of affairs.

The woman who works the front desk at Quest was a great person. I empathize with the overburdened employees. I’m sure the problem lies with a corporation that does not have the needed concern for our community.

Steve Archer

Nevada City