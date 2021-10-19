Steve Archer: Need blood drawn? Good luck
I’m wondering about the state of health care in Grass Valley. I needed a blood test on Friday. I went to Quest at 6:45 a.m. They said that I had to have an appointment. They had one appointment left for the entire day. I took the appointment and took the test later in the day.
In looking into the matter, I found that not only could no other resident get an appointment for Quest at the hospital, but the Sierra Drive location was closed all day. I also was told the Penn Valley location was only open until 11 a.m. The phone operator for Quest said not only were there no appointments available in the locations mentioned, but they didn’t have any appointments in Auburn. A pretty sad state of affairs.
The woman who works the front desk at Quest was a great person. I empathize with the overburdened employees. I’m sure the problem lies with a corporation that does not have the needed concern for our community.
Steve Archer
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Steve Archer: Need blood drawn? Good luck
I’m wondering about the state of health care in Grass Valley. I needed a blood test on Friday. I went to Quest at 6:45 a.m. They said that I had to have an appointment. They…