Sterling Price: Student revision proposal

“A shared experience?” Is not that inherent in having 30 students in a classroom and hundreds (of all different identities) roaming the campus?

What the student revision proposal was, in fact, is exclusionary on its face. Its wording delineates that certain people, for whatever is the going offensive target, should be recognized as especially different.

We are all different. All people are special. No one “group” is more special than another deserving special acknowledgment than any other.

Last I heard every student has equal opportunity to learn in the classroom and grow in the school atmosphere. School is for learning!

Has not there been enough “revision” in our schools yet? Maybe the kids should read up on Marxism to understand what revision really leads to.

Sterling Price

Grass Valley