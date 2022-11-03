Stephen Greenberg: NoW – a Measure W song
A town is just as special as the people living there.
If buildings rule, it could mean we’ve forgotten how to care,
forgotten how to care, forgotten how to care.
Citizens beware, we’ve forgotten how to care.
I’ve nothing against history, it surely has its place.
But when it eats the future up, now that’s quite a disgrace,
that’s quite a disgrace, oh that’s quite a disgrace.
A future that’s erased, now that’s quite a disgrace.
This city’s built on stolen land, it won’t be given back.
So let’s be open-minded when a home is what folks lack,
a home is what folks lack, oh a home is what folks lack.
We need an inside track, when a home is what folks lack.
If only I could vote for two, if that would be OK,
I’d vote double-no on W, and send it on its way,
send it on its way, send it on its way,
send it on its way, send it on its way,
send it on its way, send it on its way.
Come Election Day, let’s send it on its way.
Stephen Greenberg
Nevada City
Alan Barlow: An all-inclusive solution
Along with the ambiance of a simpler time, charming architecture, and unique shops and restaurants, Nevada City is exemplary for its involved and caring citizens. I am particularly moved by the deep sense of community,…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments