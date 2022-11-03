Stephen Greenberg: NoW – a Measure W song

A town is just as special as the people living there.

If buildings rule, it could mean we’ve forgotten how to care,

forgotten how to care, forgotten how to care.

Citizens beware, we’ve forgotten how to care.

I’ve nothing against history, it surely has its place.

But when it eats the future up, now that’s quite a disgrace,

that’s quite a disgrace, oh that’s quite a disgrace.

A future that’s erased, now that’s quite a disgrace.

This city’s built on stolen land, it won’t be given back.

So let’s be open-minded when a home is what folks lack,

a home is what folks lack, oh a home is what folks lack.

We need an inside track, when a home is what folks lack.

If only I could vote for two, if that would be OK,

I’d vote double-no on W, and send it on its way,

send it on its way, send it on its way,

send it on its way, send it on its way,

send it on its way, send it on its way.

Come Election Day, let’s send it on its way.

Stephen Greenberg

Nevada City