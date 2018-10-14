Stephen Carlton: Vote for Herring
October 14, 2018
Please join me in supporting Bruce Herring for the NID Board.
Bruce has been a member of our community for decades and has shown a deep appreciation of our Nevada County water resources for just as long. Working as a hydrologist for over 35 years, I understand the importance of good water management.
Bruce will provide the leadership we need to address 21st-century challenges to assure safe and reliable water supplies for agriculture, residential use, and the environment.
Stephen Carlton
Nevada City