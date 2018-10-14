Stephen Carlton: Vote for Herring

Please join me in supporting Bruce Herring for the NID Board.

Bruce has been a member of our community for decades and has shown a deep appreciation of our Nevada County water resources for just as long. Working as a hydrologist for over 35 years, I understand the importance of good water management.

Bruce will provide the leadership we need to address 21st-century challenges to assure safe and reliable water supplies for agriculture, residential use, and the environment.

Stephen Carlton

Nevada City