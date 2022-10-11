Stephanie Ortiz: Nancy Palmer for Sierra College Trustee
Nancy Palmer is uniquely qualified for re-election as the Sierra College Trustee representing western Nevada County. Ms. Palmer is tireless in her support of students’ academic success. She was instrumental in passing the bond that expanded and modernized the Nevada County Campus. In her duties as a Sierra College Trustee, Nancy Palmer consistently acts in a fair, unbiased and non-partisan manner as is appropriate for the role. I urge the re-election of Nancy Palmer for the Sierra College Board of Trustees.
Stephanie Ortiz
Executive Dean, Retired, Sierra College-Nevada County Campus
