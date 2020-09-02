Stan Thomas-Rose: The real Nevada County
Over the past months I have taken pride in our community as our citizens came out passionately to peacefully support our black citizens, and then; more recently, to support our police as well.
I have seen friends and family on both sides of those protests. Recently we witnessed a disappointing event as a small group of foul-mouthed belligerents violently disrupted a peaceful Black Lives Matters parade. We saw months of peaceful protest before that attest to the better nature of our community, and fortunately, there is another event that beautifully displays the real heart of our community.
Last week, one side of the Brunswick intersection was lined with Black Lives Matters protestors, and the other by Blue Lives Matters advocates, when a truck broke down in the middle of the intersection.
Immediately both groups of protesters jumped out to push the stranded driver to safety.
Now there’s the real picture of what our community is about, and a perfect illustration of what America, and in fact, the whole world can be when we humans are at our best.
Stan Thomas-Rose
Grass Valley
