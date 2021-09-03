Stan Thomas-Rose: Bravo, Scott Kellermann
Ken Paige wants Dr. Scott Kellermann, our county health officer, and others to be fired for doing their jobs.
Our hospital is overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients (including people I know personally).
Dr. Kellermann’s job is to protect our health, which he has done by reimposing an indoor mask mandate and publicly presenting the truth. So he made a joke in gentle good humor, as those of us who know him would expect. Even if that joke were actually offensive (which it was not by any reasonable standard), invoking comparisons with the KKK, and claiming Dr. Kellermann endangered anyone by pointing out reality shows how ludicrous Paige’s position is.
The only “inflammatory rhetoric” and “harassment” being presented here is coming from Mr. Paige as he represents a group dedicated to eliminating historical American government and opposed to reason and reality.
Years ago, Dr. Kellermann won the support of the Ugandan witch doctors by persisting in building personal relationships and eventually saving one of their family members.
It may take the same sort of miraculous intervention here in our own county to restore our community in the face of these kinds of baseless attacks.
Stan Thomas-Rose
Grass Valley
