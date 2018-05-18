Stan Meckler: Miller the most qualified

Dan Miller is a trusted friend who has my vote to continue as Nevada County District 3 supervisor. He is being endorsed by many current and former elected officials because he has shown that he can get the job done.

This race is not about gender. It is about the most qualified, capable and knowledgeable candidate. That candidate happens to be Dan Miller.

He is a former Grass Valley City Council member, former Grass Valley mayor, and our current Nevada County supervisor. He has and will continue to do a great job for Nevada County.

Don't be fooled by words. It is action and results that shows just what a person is capable of.

Stan Meckler

Grass Valley