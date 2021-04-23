 Sonya Sokolow: Make law enforcement accountable | TheUnion.com
Sonya Sokolow: Make law enforcement accountable

Sonya Sokolow

Regardless of the Chauvin jury outcome, cops need to be controlled so that citizens obtain justice. Criminal charges must be charged in civil cases.

District attorneys must pursue citizen complaints of criminal activity. Process servers must be used to confirm arrest warrant notifications. Deputies must be held accountable for claims made to citizens. Body cameras and dash videos should be investigated by the DA.

I am a passionate and relentless lady in my mid-70s, highly educated, and very supportive of re-organizing police. I have experienced abuse by the police myself.

Auburn

