Sonya Sokolow: Make law enforcement accountable
Regardless of the Chauvin jury outcome, cops need to be controlled so that citizens obtain justice. Criminal charges must be charged in civil cases.
District attorneys must pursue citizen complaints of criminal activity. Process servers must be used to confirm arrest warrant notifications. Deputies must be held accountable for claims made to citizens. Body cameras and dash videos should be investigated by the DA.
I am a passionate and relentless lady in my mid-70s, highly educated, and very supportive of re-organizing police. I have experienced abuse by the police myself.
Sonya Sokolow
Auburn
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Sonya Sokolow: Make law enforcement accountable
Regardless of the Chauvin jury outcome, cops need to be controlled so that citizens obtain justice. Criminal charges must be charged in civil cases.