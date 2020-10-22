Sonia Delgadillo: Clarabut is the right choice
I met Susan Clarabut years ago when she hired me as an instructor at an innovative evening program to support children and parents at Hennessy school in Grass Valley. I have known her to be a strong advocate for students and families in Nevada County, especially those who need the most assistance.
She’s not just talk, she acts. Susan has put her wealth of knowledge, experience, and common-sense skills to good use on the Nevada County School Board. Now with looming budget challenges for school districts, more than ever, we need people who have demonstrated commitment to our students and understand the job.
I’m confident that voting to re-elect Susan as a Nevada County School Board member is the right choice for students.
Sonia Delgadillo
Grass Valley
