Slow election results

So we are three days past the election and a huge amount of votes are unrecorded. This seems so much slower and perhaps costlier than the 'old fashioned' way. We will really be in the dark during the higher turnout general election. I blame our current leadership — or lack thereof — in the voter registration office. Let's change back to the old system and get new leadership at the same time.

Rick Utermoehlen

Penn Valley