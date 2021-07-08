Skip Pollard: The result you want

Reading about Rise Gold and the glowing research they’ve proffered, I’m reminded of an episode from my corporate life.

It was the 1990s and I was overseeing media planning for a major airline. I’d drafted a plan — supported by marketing research — using magazines as the primary medium and radio for secondary support. I presented this to the airline’s marketing director, who in turn would present to his higher-ups.

After reviewing my recommendations, the marketing director said, “I’d rather see radio as the primary medium with magazines secondary. I’d like you to change the plan to reflect that.”

“But research shows it should be magazines primary, radio secondary,” I argued.

“But that’s not what I want to see,” said my client.





So, given the corporate adage, “the client is always right,” I reworked the numbers and presented a new plan supporting radio as the primary medium.

Upon finishing my presentation, my client smiled wryly and said, “You know, Skip, last week you showed me a plan supporting magazines as the primary medium. Now you give me a plan supporting radio. I think you research people can make numbers show whatever you want.”

Which of course was, and is, the truth.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley