Skip Pollard: The real truth

The Dec. 1 headline in The Union, beneath a picture of maskless marchers carrying signs saying “Stop The Steal,” read “Truth for Trump parade takes to Mill Street.”

But here’s the real truth for Trump: There’s absolutely no evidence whatsoever of any kind of massive fraud having taken place in the 2020 election — none, nada, zero, zilch, nil.

Republican election officials and governors across the country have certified the vote for Joe Biden as having been fair. The Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency stated: “The Nov. 3 election was the most secure in American history.”

Courts across the country have tossed out lawsuits filed by Trump’s team of lawyers, finding them baseless, without merit. The only attempt to steal the election has been perpetrated by Donald Trump and his cronies who’ve sought to have legal, legitimate votes tossed out so as to name Trump the winner when in fact Trump lost nationally by over 6 million votes.

So enough already, Trump supporters. It’s time to move on, accept reality, and begin to heal our national dysfunctional divisions — regardless of whether or not Donald Trump is willing or able to do so.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley