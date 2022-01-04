Skip Pollard: PG&E management is disgraceful
Monday, Jan.3, day eight with no power. I’d like to believe PG&E is hard at work restoring service, but I still can’t get an answer regarding an estimated restoration date.
Roads in our neighborhood were passable by the afternoon of day one of the outage. At least three neighbors on our street had called PG&E to report downed power lines and trees in the lines by 10 a.m. that morning. And our neighborhood is not in the middle of nowhere. We’re actually just about a mile from PG&E’s staging ground across from the fairgrounds.
But still, each day when I’ve called PG&E looking for an update, all I’ve gotten are the same stock answers about how difficult the situation is — excuses as to why there is still no estimated restoration time.
Such absence of information suggests either a total lack of communication within PG&E, or gross mismanagement of the restoration process, incompetence at the highest levels.
While ground crews may be hard at work, PG&E management has failed miserably at communicating with the public. It begs the question – is anyone even managing the process? From a corporate standpoint, PG&E management is a joke, an absolute disgrace.
Skip Pollard
Grass Valley
John Tipton: Where’s PG&E, governor?
I’ve been reading your reports on power outages and wonder if anyone has actually been there and noticed the widespread damage and the lack of anyone from PG&E.