Skip Pollard: Not a logical leap
In response to my Oct. 1 Other Voices column, “Fear mongering,” a writer recently stated that I’d asserted Black Lives Matter “is not Marxist-influenced,” and went on to claim BLM “can accurately be described as Marxist.” Support offered is a YouTube video of a BLM founder saying “myself and Alicia are trained organizers, we are trained Marxists, we are super versed on, sort of, ideological theories.”
Per Marxist ideological theory, once oppressed people “developed a class consciousness” and “became aware of their exploited position relative to factory owners and financiers” they would act “by organizing and demanding a change in the social, economic, and political structures of society” (source: ThoughtCo.com). So while one might perceive BLM as “Marxist-influenced” in fighting for equality within social, economic and political structures, the same might be argued in The Declaration of Independence for its assertion that “all men are created equal.”
Bottom line, being schooled in Marxist ideology and employing grass-roots/populist organizing tactics does not translate into an organizational end-goal of transforming America into a socialist nation; it does not make BLM “a Marxist organization.” Such a logical leap is simply not supported. BLM does not advocate a Marxist/socialist agenda.
Skip Pollard
Grass Valley
