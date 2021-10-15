Skip Pollard: Leaf blowers and lawn mowers
Regarding those who bemoan Gov. Gavin Newsom signing legislation to ban the sales of gas-powered small equipment such as leaf blowers and lawn mowers, citing the negative impact this will have on landscapers, the fact that electric versions of these machines are less powerful/effective, and the fact that electric tools still require fossil fuel derived energy to run or recharge batteries — there was a time when such gas-powered machines didn’t exist and yet landscaping still got maintained.
This was due to the marvelously simple tools known as rakes and push mowers, which don’t cost a fortune, don’t consume energy (other than muscle power), don’t pollute the environment, and don’t disturb the neighbors with loud noises on an otherwise peaceful afternoon.
I suggest we consider returning to these time-tested tools as effective replacements for gas-powered equipment — and perhaps, in addition to saving the environment, their use will contribute to increased physical fitness.
Skip Pollard
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Skip Pollard: Leaf blowers and lawn mowers
Regarding those who bemoan Gov. Gavin Newsom signing legislation to ban the sales of gas-powered small equipment such as leaf blowers and lawn mowers, citing the negative impact this will have on landscapers, the fact…