Skip Pollard: Leaf blowers and lawn mowers

Regarding those who bemoan Gov. Gavin Newsom signing legislation to ban the sales of gas-powered small equipment such as leaf blowers and lawn mowers, citing the negative impact this will have on landscapers, the fact that electric versions of these machines are less powerful/effective, and the fact that electric tools still require fossil fuel derived energy to run or recharge batteries — there was a time when such gas-powered machines didn’t exist and yet landscaping still got maintained.

This was due to the marvelously simple tools known as rakes and push mowers, which don’t cost a fortune, don’t consume energy (other than muscle power), don’t pollute the environment, and don’t disturb the neighbors with loud noises on an otherwise peaceful afternoon.

I suggest we consider returning to these time-tested tools as effective replacements for gas-powered equipment — and perhaps, in addition to saving the environment, their use will contribute to increased physical fitness.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley