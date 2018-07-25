Skip Pollard: Fake news trending upward?

I can't help but wonder all these people decrying "fake news" lately: where was their outrage over media reporting when Barack Obama was president and mainstream outlets (left or right) corrected or criticized his administration?

Granted, we live in an era rife with partisan news reporting (on both sides, it should be noted), but it seems to me the more recent uproar over "fake news" has been in direct proportion to the outrageous volume of documented lies coming out of the current administration, and certain people's unwillingness to acknowledge and accept the truth.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley