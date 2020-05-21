Skip Pollard: ‘Enough with the blame game’ … seriously?
In Terry McLaughlin’s May 7 column, “Enough with the blame game on COVID-19,” she states, “Our elected leaders and medical professionals have been making the best decisions they can … before blaming and criticizing, it might be helpful to remind ourselves that no one understood the scope of this pandemic at its inception.”
She then goes on to cherry-pick comments made over time, highlighting leading Democrats’ mistakes while ignoring the most egregious missteps made by the Trump administration. Ms. McLaughlin suggests we shouldn’t play a “blame game,” but neither should we whitewash history to support a dysfunctional and at-times dangerous administration. Where in her timeline is this one: April 23: President Trump says, “And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in one minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning, because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs.”
Ms. McLaughlin’s tacit position of even-handedness is disingenuous at best. And for the future good of America, it behooves us to take a very critical look at blunders made by our leadership before granting them continued power.
Skip Pollard
Grass Valley
