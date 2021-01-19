Skip Pollard: Doesn’t deserve office

The 2022 elections are 22 months away, but it’s time to start the campaign to ensure Doug LaMalfa is unseated.

On Wednesday, Jan. 6, we watched in horror as a riotous mob overtook the U.S. Capitol in an act of sedition, trying to overturn the results of a fair election at the behest of the president, a would-be dictator, who encouraged anarchy and revolution with baseless, deceitful claims of widespread voter fraud.

But Donald Trump did not act alone — he was aided and abetted by rightwing media lapdogs and a host of Republican lawmakers who despite knowing better supported the president’s lies so as to curry his favor (and that of his most rabid, delusional followers) rather than speak truth to power and the people they serve.

Among these lawmakers was our very own congressman, Doug LaMalfa, who chose to serve party over the people. LaMalfa abrogated his oath to the Constitution and his constituents when he promulgated and supported Donald Trump’s lies. He does not deserve to hold a seat in the U.S. Congress.

Mr. LaMalfa was complicit in Donald Trump’s act of sedition. He is not worthy of the honor of representing California’s 1st District.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley