Skip Pollard: Decrying dehumanization

In Terry McLaughlin’s Aug. 27 column “Who’s next to be dehumanized,” she calls to task those who vilify “others” for having different points of view. She asks, “Are our livelihoods, characters, reputations, and even physical safety now at risk for simply stating statistical or demonstrable facts, presenting opposing views on an op-ed page … or daring to ‘humanize’ a perceived enemy?”

While I agree with much of what Ms. McLaughlin posits — I agree we all should be open to and tolerant of disparate points of view — I find it curious that she seems to place the blame largely at the feet of liberals (citing only cases in which liberals have pushed back against perceived non-PC infractions or opinions), when we have a conservative president who vilifies, dehumanizes, and otherwise attacks anyone who disagrees with or criticizes him; who consistently labels journalists who don’t act like obedient lap-dogs as “fake news” and “enemy of the people.”

If we’re to have an honest discussion about the evils of dehumanizing others, let’s start by taking a hard look at the person who sets the national tone — the person who has made the demonization of “others” the new norm.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley