Skip Pollard: Constitutional obligations

As investigations into the Trump administration and organizations continue, Republicans seem to have taken en masse to proclaiming the reason for such actions are either "Democrats hate Trump" (i.e.: "Trump derangement syndrome"), or that Dems are being vengeful because they lost the 2016 election.

In reality, we live in a country with checks and balances, wherein it is incumbent upon Congress to investigate substantive evidence of wrong-doing. And in the case of Mr. Trump's administration and related organizations, there has already been significant evidence of wrong-doing, which has led to numerous indictments and guilty pleas. Special Council and Congressional investigations are not "witch hunts" or bitter vendettas — they are the manifestation of a government comprised of three equal branches doing its job.

This is not some "deep state" conspiracy to overthrow the government, this is Congress acting according to its constitutional obligations.

It's time to put aside partisan bickering and unite as a nation; to accept as reality the need to investigate malfeasance if and where it may exist; to abide by Constitutional obligations to provide for a more perfect union.

And if Mr. Trump has done nothing wrong, then he and the GOP have nothing to fear.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley