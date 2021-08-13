Skip Pollard: Bad call with Obama cartoon

So, the political cartoon in the Aug.11 edition of The Union showing Obama in regal attire saying “Covid rules are for thee and not me …” is ostensibly a pickup from a tweet by Rep. Jim Jordan, for which Jordan was widely skewered because Obama hasn’t been president for over years and has nothing to do with determining (no less dictating) COVID-19 rules.

The original tweet was nothing more than a blatant, hollow partisan attack; the cartoon was unflagged plagiarism — a bad call for The Union to run it.

Skip Pollard

Grass Valley