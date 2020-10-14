Skip Houser: Recommendations for the Nevada County Board of Education

I am concerned about the misguided and misinterpretations in the election of The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools, School Board. The Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office is principally a business office.

It functionally does not have any students nor does it have any control of what happens with students in our county’s 10 school districts. All students in the county are the direct responsibility of those school districts.

The only students served by the County Office of Education are those which the districts have delegated some specific function, such as some Special Education Programs. Please be clear all decisions to serve students is only under the authority of a said school district.

The County Superintendent of Schools is a non-partisan state constitutional office, designated as the Auditor Controller of all school expenditures of the county — something up to $200 million per year. The County Superintendent’s signature/authorization goes on all employee pay checks, light bills, construction warrants, and only under his authority.

During this election the Nevada County Republican Party and others may have been somewhat mislead with the enthusiasm and political energy of a small contingent of community activists to dominate this County Board of Education.

I do not criticize this group’s enthusiasm and intent of trying to improve the educational programs of our county. However, with their energized student oriented agenda and platform, they appear to be candidates for a wrong “school” Board.

The County Board of Education, by State organizational authority, has no power nor control over curriculums and/or students. The County Board of Education’s main function is assisting the County Superintendent in his Auditor/Controller, Business Office functions.

In order to help maintain one of the most successful and functional County Superintendent of Schools Offices in the State, I again ask the voters of Nevada County to consider voting for:

Timothy May

Julie Baker

Louise Johnson

Susan Clarabut

Skip Houser

Retired Nevada County Superintendent of Schools