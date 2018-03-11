Simon Gates: Take a harder look at history on gun rights
March 11, 2018
Two things. First, if you visit Lexington or Concord, two important communities in the American Revolution, you will note that they each have an armory. The idea was that if the community was threatened by an outside force, the residents would go to the armory and be issued weapons.
This was the historic concept of "the right to bear arms."
Next, we have background checks for guns. The idea is silly unless the check includes spouses, significant others, children, parents, close relatives, good friends, apartment mates, house mates, neighbors, house guests, etc.
In other words, anyone who might have access to the weapon.
Simon Gates
Nevada City
