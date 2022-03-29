Simon Gates: Lost in space
Many would like to let sleeping dogs lie, but one can not ignore the response made by Donald Trump when asked about the situation in Ukraine. He immediately explained why he hates windmills. That was his response — really. I think that it would be good for him to find a nice safe and quiet place to live out the rest of his days.
Simon Gates
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Pat Chesnut: Compromise at the courthouse
The courthouse decision does not need to be all or nothing. I’ve been told by an attorney friend that in some cases, counties faced with this problem were able to find a compromise.