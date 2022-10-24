Simon Gates: Let’s get real

One of the biggest problems we face is the large amount of misinformation that many tend to believe as true. An example is part of the candidate statement made by Brian Dahle in which he states “…I support suspending the state’s 54 cents per gallon gas tax which would save the average family over $1500 per year.” Not life changing but significant. Wait! To save $1500, the average family would need to purchase 2777 gallons of gas per year. That’s more than 53 gallons per week.

Do you know any families that are buying 53 gallons every single week? If the statistic is true, I believe it is because it includes family businesses which have machinery that require large amount of gas. As a result, a numerically small percentage of families are skewing the results. The large majority of families in the state would save nowhere near $1500 per year. If Brian Dahle is surrounded by people providing him with this misleading information, how can we trust him with more significant financial matters?

Simon Gates

Nevada City