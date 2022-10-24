Simon Gates: Let’s get real
One of the biggest problems we face is the large amount of misinformation that many tend to believe as true. An example is part of the candidate statement made by Brian Dahle in which he states “…I support suspending the state’s 54 cents per gallon gas tax which would save the average family over $1500 per year.” Not life changing but significant. Wait! To save $1500, the average family would need to purchase 2777 gallons of gas per year. That’s more than 53 gallons per week.
Do you know any families that are buying 53 gallons every single week? If the statistic is true, I believe it is because it includes family businesses which have machinery that require large amount of gas. As a result, a numerically small percentage of families are skewing the results. The large majority of families in the state would save nowhere near $1500 per year. If Brian Dahle is surrounded by people providing him with this misleading information, how can we trust him with more significant financial matters?
Simon Gates
Nevada City
Simon Gates: Let’s get real
One of the biggest problems we face is the large amount of misinformation that many tend to believe as true. An example is part of the candidate statement made by Brian Dahle in which he…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments