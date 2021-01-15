Simon Gates: LaMalfa, Cruz and the Constitution
Doug LaMalfa, Ted Cruz and others could be charged with sedition or taking a more extreme view, treason, for their efforts to overthrow a duly elected president.
In violation of the rules of the U.S. Constitution, they should spend an appropriate amount of time in jail or at least be removed from office. But we all know that they will not even get a slap on the wrist.
It is time that they get back to serving those whose elected them and making an effort to better this nation. Time to move on.
Simon Gates
Nevada City
