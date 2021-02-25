Simon Gates: It’s simple, sad

Trump received more than 74 million votes and Biden received more than 81 million votes. Most people voted along party lines.

It would not have mattered which candidate was chosen by each party. The results would have been fairly similar. All parties have many good potential candidates, but that did not matter.

I am quite sure that many people knew very little, or nothing, about some of the individuals who received their vote, which is very sad.

As far as Trump is concerned, I believe he is a racist. That is why the KKK, Proud Boys, and many other extreme groups supported him. The support was not because of his economic policies. It’s simple.

Simon Gates

Nevada City