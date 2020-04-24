Simon Gates: It’s all about priorities
The world is going through a very rough stretch. I found it to be very, very sad when I read the letter from Greg Marshall.
To make this terrible event all about politics is almost beyond belief. I hope he, and his family, are safe and well but he needs to sit down and review what is really important in life and reorganize his priorities.
Simon Gates
Nevada City
